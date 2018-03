BRIEF-Alkem Laboratories Gets Form 483 With 13 Observations After U.S. FDA Inspection At Co's Amaliya Facility​

March 28 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories Ltd:

* GOT A FORM 483 WITH 13 OBSERVATIONS AFTER US FDA INSPECTION AT CO’S MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT AMALIYA, DAMAN​

* SAYS ‍ US FDA HAD CONDUCTED INSPECTION AT THE FACILITY FROM MARCH 19-27

* SHALL PUT TOGETHER DETAILED RESPONSE WITH ADEQUATE CORRECTIVE AND PREVENTIVE MEASURES TO ADDRESS US FDA OBSERVATIONS​

* ‍IN RESPONSE TO FORM 483 BY FDA AT CO'S ST LOUIS FACILITY, CO HAS SUBMITTED CORRECTIVE AND PREVENTIVE ACTION PLAN