Feb 7 (Reuters) - Alkem Laboratories Ltd:

* ALKEM LABORATORIES LTD SAYS US FDA HAD CONDUCTED AN INSPECTION OF COMPANY’S MANUFACTURING FACILITY LOCATED AT ST. LOUIS, USA FROM JAN 27 TO FEB 6

* ALKEM LABORATORIES LTD - GETS FORM 483 WITH 3 OBSERVATIONS