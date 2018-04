April 16 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* ALKERMES ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ALKS 5461 FOR THE ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

* ALKERMES PLC - FDA ACTION EXPECTED BY JAN. 31, 2019

* ALKERMES - ALKS 5461 NDA FILING BASED ON RESULTS FROM A CLINICAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY PACKAGE