June 29, 2017 / 8:15 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results from phase 3 antipsychotic efficacy study of ALKS 3831 for treatment of schizophrenia

* Alkermes Plc - study met prespecified primary endpoint

* Alkermes - ALKS 3831 demonstrating statistically significant reductions from baseline in positive and negative syndrome scale scores versus placebo

* Alkermes Plc - study also met its key secondary endpoint

* Alkermes - enlighten-2, six-month phase 3 study evaluating weight gain profile of olanzapine compared to ALKS 3831, is ongoing with data expected in 2018

* Alkermes Plc - ALKS 3831 demonstrated statistically significant reductions from baseline in positive and negative syndrome scale scores compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

