Oct 26 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc

* ALKERMES TO INITIATE NEW CLINICAL STUDY EVALUATING ARISTADA® AND INVEGA SUSTENNA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA

* ALKERMES PLC - ‍PHASE 3B STUDY WILL ASSESS INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCT DESIGNED FOR INITIATION ONTO ARISTADA​

* ALKERMES PLC - ‍EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF TWO-MONTH ARISTADA COMPARED TO MARKET LEADER INVEGA SUSTENNA WILL ALSO BE EVALUATED IN TRIAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: