BRIEF-ALKERMES PLC REPORTS ‍Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.24

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* ALKERMES PLC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍Q3 TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $217.4 MILLION​

* ‍Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.24​

* ‍Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.03​

* ‍COMPANY UPDATES FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017​

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01, REVENUE VIEW $231.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NOW EXPECTS 2017 TOTAL REVENUES TO RANGE FROM $850 MILLION TO $880 MILLION​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS 2017 BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $1.04 TO $1.23​

* ‍NOW EXPECTS 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO RANGE FROM $50 MILLION TO $60 MILLION, REDUCED FROM $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION​

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04, REVENUE VIEW $894.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S