BRIEF-Alkermes Plc Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.03

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2019 AND PROVIDES FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

* Q4 REVENUE $412.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $404.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.65 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25 TO $0.43

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS FOR 2020 REFLECT GROWTH OF PROPRIETARY PRODUCTS AND IMPACT OF STRATEGIC RESTRUCTURING

* EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUES TO RANGE FROM $1.03 BILLION TO $1.08 BILLION FOR 2020

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $1.06 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: