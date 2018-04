BRIEF-Alkermes Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.40

April 26 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q1 REVENUE $225.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $219.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $1.35 TO $1.55

* COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT TOTAL REVENUES TO RANGE FROM $975 MILLION TO $1.025 BILLION FOR FY18

* NOW EXPECTS SG&A EXPENSES TO RANGE FROM $515 MILLION TO $545 MILLION FOR 2018

* NOW EXPECTS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MILLION FOR 2018

* COMPANY NOW EXPECTS NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.06 TO A NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.12 FY18

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO RANGE FROM $80 MILLION TO $90 MILLION FOR 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07, REVENUE VIEW $219.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: