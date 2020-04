BRIEF-Alkermes Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.01

April 29 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES COVID-19 RELATED BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q1 REVENUE $246.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $228.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.06 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WITHDRAWS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2020 FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINTIES

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, ALKERMES RECORDED CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND TOTAL INVESTMENTS OF $549.7 MILLION

* REMAIN FOCUSED ON DRIVING GROWTH OF VIVITROL AND ARISTADA

"BELIEVE ALKERMES IS FINANCIALLY WELL-POSITIONED, WITH SUFFICIENT CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY TO WEATHER IMPACTS OF THIS PANDEMIC"