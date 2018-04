BRIEF-Alkermes Receives Refusal To File Letter From FDA For ALKS 5461

April 2 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* ALKERMES RECEIVES REFUSAL TO FILE LETTER FROM FDA FOR ALKS 5461

* ALKERMES PLC SAYS “STRONGLY DISAGREES WITH FDA’S CONCLUSIONS AND PLANS TO APPEAL FDA’S DECISION”

* UPON ITS PRELIMINARY REVIEW, FDA HAS TAKEN POSITION THAT IT IS UNABLE TO COMPLETE A SUBSTANTIVE REVIEW OF REGULATORY PACKAGE

* ‍FDA REQUESTED CONDUCT OF BIOAVAILABILITY STUDY TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL BRIDGING DATA BETWEEN ALKS 5461 & REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, BUPRENORPHINE​

* INTENDS TO SEEK IMMEDIATE GUIDANCE, INCLUDING REQUESTING A TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA TO DETERMINE NEXT STEPS REQUIRED TO RESUBMIT NDA

* ISSUED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: