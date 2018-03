BRIEF-Alkermes Says Co, Units Entered Amendment To Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

March 29 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* ALKERMES PLC SAYS ON MARCH 26, CO ,UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 16, 2011 - SEC FILING

* ALKERMES SAYS AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW CLASS OF REPLACEMENT TERM LOANS OF $284.3 MILLION MATURING ON MARCH 26, 2023 - SEC FILING

* ALKERMES PLC - PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY USED TO REFINANCE IN FULL BORROWER’S $284.3 MILLION IN TERM LOANS MATURING 2021

* ALKERMES PLC - AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT PROVIDES $175 MILLION INCREMENTAL CAPACITY PLUS ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS SO LONG AS CO MEETS CERTAIN CONDITIONS