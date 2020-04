April 3 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:

* ALKERMES PLC - TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR CEO RICHARD POPS WAS $14.6 MILLION IN 2019 VERSUS $17.1 MILLION IN 2018

* ALKERMES PLC - FOR 2019, CEO PAY RATIO WAS ABOUT 83 TO 1 Source: bit.ly/2ypcRGP Further company coverage: