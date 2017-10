Sept 27 (Reuters) - ALK-ABELLO A/S:

* ALK’S PARTNER, TORII, GAINS APPROVAL FOR JAPANESE CEDAR SLIT-TABLET IN JAPAN

* ‍ALK‘S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED​

* ‍CEDARCURE™ IS FIRST SLIT-TABLET TO BE APPROVED FOR BOTH ADULT AND PAEDIATRIC USE IN JAPAN​

* ‍ALK ENTITLED TO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON SALES OF CEDARCURE™​