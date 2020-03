BRIEF-All AKR-001 Dose Groups Met Week 12 Efficacy Endpoints In Nash Phase 2A Balanced Study

March 31 (Reuters) - Akero Therapeutics Inc:

* ALL AKR-001 DOSE GROUPS MET WEEK 12 EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN NASH PHASE 2A BALANCED STUDY

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS INC - ALL AKR-001 DOSE GROUPS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT, WITH STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT ABSOLUTE REDUCTIONS IN LIVER FAT OF 12-14%

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECT TO REPORT TOP-LINE SAFETY/TOLERABILITY, LABORATORY MEASURES AND PAIRED BIOPSY DATA FROM BALANCED STUDY IN Q2 2020

* AKERO THERAPEUTICS INC - ALL AKR-001 DOSE GROUPS MET SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF RELATIVE REDUCTION IN LIVER FAT