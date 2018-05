May 7 (Reuters) - All for One Steeb AG:

* FIRST HALF SALES: EUR 170.1 MILLION (+14% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* CLOUD AND SOFTWARE REVENUES: EUR 100.8 MILLION (+16% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* RECURRING REVENUES: EUR 75.0 MILLION (+14% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* EBIT: EUR 11.1 MILLION (+3% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* OUTLOOK 2017/18: REVENUES ADJUSTED SLIGHTLY UPWARDS, EBIT CONFIRMED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine)