BRIEF-All For One Steeb Confirms 2017/18 Forecast

March 16 (Reuters) - All For One Steeb AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES DIVIDEND INCREASE TO EUR 1.20 PER SHARE. WILL CONTINUE PRESSING AHEAD TO FURTHER SUCCESS AS A 360-DEGREE PARTNER FOR DIGITALISATION IN THE MIDMARKET

* AMOUNT OF DISTRIBUTION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 6.0 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 5.5 MILLION)

* REMAINS COMMITTED TO FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18

* FOR 2017/18 SEES REVENUES BETWEEN EUR 315 - 325 MILLION AND EBIT BETWEEN EUR 20.5 - 22.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)