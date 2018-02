Feb 5 (Reuters) - ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG:

* ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG FORGING AHEAD WITH ITS GROWTH STRATEGY. FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18ALL FOR ONE STEEB AG:

* Q1 SALES: EUR 91.8 MILLION (+16% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* Q1 CLOUD AND SOFTWARE REVENUES: EUR 58.2 MILLION (+18% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* 2017/18 FORECAST CONFIRMED

* Q1 GROUP EARNINGS: EUR 4.6 MILLION (+4% OVER PRIOR YEAR)

* ‍Q1 EBIT: EUR 6.7 MILLION (+5% OVER PRIOR YEAR)​

* ‍Q1 EBITDA INCREASED 9% TO EUR 9.2 MILLION