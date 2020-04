BRIEF-All Nippon Airways Will Delay Delivery Of Aircraft, Says President & CEO Shinya Katanozaka - Nikkei

April 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei Asian Review:

* ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS WILL DELAY DELIVERY OF AIRCRAFT, SAYS PRESIDENT AND CEO SHINYA KATANOZAKA - NIKKEI

* ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS’ PARENT CO ANA HOLDINGS TO ENGAGE IN AGGRESSIVE COST-CUTTING MEASURES SUPPLEMENTED BY RELIEF FUNDS SAYS ANA CEO - NIKKEI

* ANA TO EMBARK ON 100 BILLION YEN WORTH OF COST CUTTING IN APRIL & MAY ALONE SAYS ANA CEO - NIKKEI

* AIRCRAFT DUE FOR DELIVERY IN H2 OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR WILL BE SHIFTED TO NEXT FISCAL YEAR, SAYS ANA CEO - NIKKEI

* ANA HOLDINGS CAN ANTICIPATE 950 BILLION YEN IN SHORT-TERM FUNDS SAYS ANA CEO - NIKKEI

* EMPLOYEE FURLOUGHS WILL GRANT ABOUT 1 BILLION YEN IN MONTHLY COST REDUCTION BENEFITS GROUPWIDE, SAYS ANA CEO - NIKKEI

* FORESEE DOMESTIC FLIGHTS AT 2020 FISCAL YEAR END BEING 70% VERSUS A YEAR EARLIER, & 50% FOR INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS AT THE LOW END, SAYS ANA CEO - NIKKEI

* COMPLETE RECOVERY IN DEMAND FOR AIR TRAVEL WILL LIKELY BE PUSHED BACK INTO FISCAL 2021, SAYS ANA HOLDINGS' CEO - NIKKEI