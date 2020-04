April 13 (Reuters) - V-mart Retail Ltd:

* IN LINE WITH VARIOUS DIRECTIVES TO PREVENT SPREAD OF COVID-19, ALL OF CO’S RETAIL STORES EXCEPT 3 ARE UNDER TEMPORARY LOCK DOWN

* "WAREHOUSE IS OPERATIONAL AT A BARE MINIMUM LEVEL", ONLY TO SUPPORT FUNCTIONAL RETAIL STORES & IN DISTRIBUTING PACKED FOOD ITEMS