BRIEF-All Passengers Arriving In India Being Screened For Coronavirus- Aviation Minister

March 6 (Reuters) - India Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri:

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS AS OF MID DAY ON THURSDAY, 649,452 PASSENGERS SCREENED

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS CURRENT ACTIVE CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DETECTED THROUGH SCREENING AT AIRPORTS IS 27

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS PASSENGERS FROM ALL COUNTRIES TO INDIA VIA FLIGHTS ARE BEING SCREENED FOR CORONAVIRUS

* INDIA AVIATION MINISTER SAYS AIR INDIA HAS WAIVED FLIGHT CANCELLATION CHARGES, GOVERNMENT TO RECOMMEND THAT PRIVATE CARRIERS DO THE SAME