BRIEF-Allakos Announces Positive Interim Results From An Open-Label Extension Study Of Antolimab

May 4 (Reuters) - Allakos Inc:

* ALLAKOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM AN OPEN-LABEL EXTENSION STUDY OF ANTOLIMAB (AK002) IN PATIENTS WITH EOSINOPHILIC GASTRITIS AND/OR EOSINOPHILIC DUODENITIS

* ALLAKOS INC - ANTOLIMAB TREATMENT PROVIDED DURABLE SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT AND BLOOD AND TISSUE EOSINOPHIL DEPLETION

* ALLAKOS - AS OF APRIL 28, 2020, 35 PATIENTS COMPLETED AT LEAST 52 WEEKS OF ANTOLIMAB TREATMENT

* ALLAKOS - 12 PATIENTS DISCONTINUED ANTOLIMAB TREATMENT PRIOR TO REACHING 52 WEEKS OF TREATMENT