BRIEF-Allakos Announces Positive Phase 1 Results With Antolimab (Ak002) In Mast Cell Gastrointestinal Disease

March 24 (Reuters) - Allakos Inc:

* ALLAKOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE 1 RESULTS WITH ANTOLIMAB (AK002) IN MAST CELL GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASE

* ALLAKOS INC - ANTOLIMAB (AK002) REDUCED GASTROINTESTINAL SYMPTOMS BY 64 PERCENT IN PATIENTS WITH MAST CELL GASTROINTESTINAL DISEASE

* ALLAKOS INC - FIVE OF SEVEN (71 PERCENT) PATIENTS HAD >50 PERCENT REDUCTION IN TSS-8.

* ALLAKOS INC - ANTOLIMAB WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AND NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OCCURRED DURING STUDY

* ALLAKOS INC - ALLAKOS IS CONDUCTING ADDITIONAL CLINICAL STUDIES TO BETTER CHARACTERIZE MGID