April 13 (Reuters) - Allakos Inc:

* ALLAKOS - ON APRIL 7, ENTERED 10-YEAR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH LONZA SALES AG

* ALLAKOS INC - UNDER AGREEMENT LONZA HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE ANTOLIMAB (AK002) FOR CO