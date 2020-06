June 3 (Reuters) - Allakos Inc:

* ALLAKOS INITIATES PATIENT RECRUITMENT FOR AK002 REGISTRATIONAL STUDIES

* ALLAKOS - TOP-LINE SAFETY, EFFICACY RESULTS FROM EOSINOPHILIC GASTRITIS AND/OR EOSINOPHILIC DUODENITIS STUDY EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2021

* ALLAKOS - TOP-LINE SAFETY, EFFICACY RESULTS FROM EOSINOPHILIC ESOPHAGITIS STUDY EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2021