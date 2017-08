June 29 (Reuters) - Allan International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍FY revenue HK$1.33 billion versus HK$1.57 billion

* Recommends a final dividend of HK10.5 cents per share in respect of year ended 31 March 2017

* FY consolidated net profit decreased by 46.2 pct to HK$72.9 million