BRIEF-Alleghany Corp Qtrly Earnings Per Diluted Share $11.04

May 3 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

* ALLEGHANY - BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MILLION VERSUS $1,233.1 MILLION

* ALLEGHANY - IN QUARTER,JAZWARES' EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS