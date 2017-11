BRIEF-Alleghany Corp ‍reported q3 ​losses of $20.90 per share

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp

* Alleghany Corp - ‍reported $20.90 of losses per diluted share and $22.03 of operating losses per diluted share in 2017 Q3​

* Alleghany - ‍book value per common share was $532.40 as of September 30, an increase of 3.3% from book value per common share as of December 31, 2016​

* Alleghany Corp - ‍reported after-tax net catastrophe losses, including reinstatement premiums earned of $491 million for Q3 of 2017 versus $21 million in Q3 2016​