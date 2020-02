Feb 19 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.3 BILLION VERSUS $1.23 BILLION

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $611.00 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, AN INCREASE OF 15.8% FROM YEAR-END 2018

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.51 BILLION VERSUS $1.28 BILLION Source text: (bit.ly/37NzbWU) Further company coverage: