BRIEF-Alleghany Says Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share For Q1 Of 2020 Were $4.99

May 5 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* ALLEGHANY SAYS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR Q1 OF 2020 WERE $4.99 - SEC FILING

* LOSSES PER DILUTED SHARE FOR Q1 OF 2020 WERE $25.37

* NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN INCREASED 10.7% IN Q1 OF 2020 FROM Q1 OF 2019

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $549.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, A DECREASE OF 7.7% FROM YEAR-END 2019

* RECORDED A $30 MILLION IMPAIRMENT AT STRANDED OIL RESOURCES CORPORATION IN Q1 OF 2020

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $7.95 -- REFINITIV IBES DATA