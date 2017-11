Nov 7 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc

* Allegheny Technologies announces common stock offering

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍intends to offer 17 million shares of common stock in an underwritten registered public offering​

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - ‍intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a redemption of all of ati's outstanding 9.375% senior notes due 2019​