March 27 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES - FILED FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON BEHALF OF ITS RECENTLY FORMED ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JV WILL CONTINUE OPERATIONS DURING REVIEW PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)