BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies Says Q1 Sales Rose 13 Pct To $979 Mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* Q1 SALES ROSE 13 PERCENT TO $979 MILLION

* QTRLY HIGH PERFORMANCE MATERIALS & COMPONENTS SALES OF $561 MILLION, INCREASED 8% VERSUS Q4 2017; UP 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018

* QTRLY FLAT ROLLED PRODUCTS SALES OF $418 MILLION, 7% HIGHER SEQUENTIALLY; UP 18% VERSUS Q1 2017

* QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MILLION AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES

* “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION

* EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF FREE CASH FLOW IN 2018, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE ATI PENSION PLAN

* AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE SALES IN Q1 2018 WERE $426.7 MILLION, 7% HIGHER THAN Q4 2017, AND REPRESENTED 76% OF TOTAL SEGMENT SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: