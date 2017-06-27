FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies, units enter into second amendment

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing

* Allegheny Technologies - second amendment extends term of company's $400 million revolving credit facility under credit agreement to February 28, 2022

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - second amendment extends maturity of its $100 million term loan under credit agreement to February 28, 2022

* Allegheny Technologies Inc - amendment reduces applicable margin by 0.25% for advances under revolver and by 0.50% for term loan Source text: (bit.ly/2ufQ1KG) Further company coverage:

