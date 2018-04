BRIEF-Allegiance Bancshares Announces Merger With Post Oak Bancshares

April 30 (Reuters) - Allegiance Bancshares Inc:

* ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES INC ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH POST OAK BANCSHARES INC

* ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES - CO TO ISSUE 0.7017 SHARES OF ALLEGIANCE STOCK FOR EACH OUTSTANDING SHARE OF & OPTION TO PURCHASE SHARE OF POST OAK CAPITAL STOCK

* ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES INC - UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, ROLAND WILLIAMS WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN OF ALLEGIANCE BANK

* ALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES INC - MERGER HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: