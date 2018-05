May 23 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES TENTATIVE DISPATCHERS CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL - CO AND IBT, REPRESENTING ALLEGIANT DISPATCHERS, REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON FIRST COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES

* RESULTS OF VOTE ARE EXPECTED BY END OF JULY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: