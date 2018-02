Feb 13 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* ALLEGIANT PLANS YEAR-ROUND AIRCRAFT BASE IN DESTIN-FORT WALTON BEACH, NEW JOBS AND FIVE NEW ROUTES

* SAYS ‍INVESTING MORE THAN $49 MILLION TO ESTABLISH A YEAR-ROUND BASE OF OPERATIONS, WHICH WILL HOUSE TWO AIRBUS AIRCRAFT​

* SAYS ‍ALSO ANNOUNCED NEW SERVICE TO FIVE CITIES​