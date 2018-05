May 7 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* ALLEGIANT REPORTS APRIL 2018 TRAFFIC

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VERSUS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO - APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BILLION, UP 9.0%