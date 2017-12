BRIEF-Allegiant Reports November 2017 Traffic

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* ALLEGIANT REPORTS NOVEMBER 2017 TRAFFIC

* NOVEMBER SCHEDULED SERVICE REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 862.1 MILLION

* ‍NOV 2017 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON - SYSTEM $2.05​

* ‍TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR NOVEMBER 2017 WAS 81.5 PERCENT, UP 1.6 POINTS

* ‍NOV SCHEDULED SERVICE​ LOAD FACTOR 83.8 PERCENT, UP 1.8 PTS

* NOVEMBER TOTAL SYSTEM REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 879.4 MILLION

* ‍NOVEMBER 2017 TOTAL SYSTEM DEPARTURES UP 10.5 PERCENT AT 7,355

* ‍AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR NOV FOR TOTAL SYSTEM 1.08 BILLION VERSUS 975.55 MILLION​

* ‍AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR NOV FOR SCHEDULED SERVICE 1.03 BILLION VERSUS 934.8 MILLION​

* NOVEMBER 2017 SCHEDULED SERVICE ‍DEPARTURES UP 9.6 PERCENT AT 6,940 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: