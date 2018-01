BRIEF-Allegiant Travel Co Posts Quarterly Earnings Per Share $5.13

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* MPANY FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.13

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.71

* QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $378.6 MILLION VERSUS $335.9 MILLION

* RECEIVED A ONE TIME TAX BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $74 MILLION IN Q4‍​

* SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $290 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $10 TO $12‍​ PER SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.66, REVENUE VIEW $377.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.66, REVENUE VIEW $377.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $10.77 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S