April 25 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $425.4 MILLION VERSUS $380.0 MILLION

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.42

* SECOND QUARTER SCHEDULED AND SYSTEM ASMS ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN TEN AND FOURTEEN PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $10-$12

* SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $10-$12

* SEES 2018 CAPEX, EXCLUDING SUNSEEKER RESORTS, OF $300 MILLION