April 4 (Reuters) - Allegiant Travel Co:

* SEC FILING

* UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MILLION BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT

* THE FACILITY HAS A TERM OF 24 MONTHS