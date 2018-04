BRIEF-Allegion Reports First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

April 26 (Reuters) - Allegion PLC:

* ALLEGION REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.75

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $613.1 MILLION, UP 11.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2017

* AFFIRMING PRIOR OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND FULL-YEAR EPS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.80

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85, REVENUE VIEW $606.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.48, REVENUE VIEW $2.67 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: