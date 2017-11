Nov 27 (Reuters) - Allegion Plc:

* ALLEGION TO ACQUIRE COMMERCIAL DOOR MANUFACTURER QMI

* SAYS ‍TO ACQUIRE QATAR METAL INDUSTRIES (QMI) THROUGH ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES​

* SAYS ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* SAYS ‍QATAR METAL INDUSTRIES BUSINESS WILL OPERATE IN ALLEGION'S EMEIA REGION​