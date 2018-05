BRIEF-Allegion To Acquire GWA Group's Door And Access Systems Business

May 13 (Reuters) - Allegion PLC:

* ALLEGION TO ACQUIRE AUSTRALIAN RESIDENTIAL DOOR HARDWARE LEADER GAINSBOROUGH, NATIONAL COMMERCIAL LOCKSMITH

* GWA DOOR AND ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS WILL OPERATE IN ALLEGION’S ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

* TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT A$107 MILLION

* ALLEGION PLANS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH EXISTING CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* EXCLUDING MERGER AND ACQUISITIONS COSTS, ALLEGION EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EPS FOR 2018

* HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE GWA GROUP LIMITED'S DOOR AND ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS THROUGH ONE OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES