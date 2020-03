BRIEF-Allegra Orthopaedics Says Covid-19 To Negatively Impact Performance For FY2020

March 26 (Reuters) - Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd:

* RISE OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN AUSTRALIA WILL HAVE A DIRECT & NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ALLEGRA’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY2020

* ALLEGRA’S REVENUES GENERATED FROM ITS ORTHOPAEDIC DIVISION WILL BE MATERIALLY AND NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* UNABLE TO ESTIMATE VALUE OF COVID-19 IMPACT

* BELIEVES WILL RECOVER BACK TO NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS AS PANDEMIC COMES UNDER CONTROL

* TOOK MEASURES LIKE SALARY REDUCTIONS OF SENIOR STAFF, REDUCE STAFF WORK HOURS &STANDING DOWN STAFF UNTIL SITUATION UNDER CONTROL