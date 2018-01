Jan 10 (Reuters) - Satori Resources Inc:

* SATORI RESOURCES INC - ‍ JENNIFER BOYLE, A FOUNDING DIRECTOR OF SATORI, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT​

* ALLEN PALMIERE JOINS SATORI AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SATORI RESOURCES - ‍BRUCE REID RESIGNED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; REMAINS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMPANY​