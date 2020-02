Feb 12 (Reuters) - Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES STREAMLINED DESIGN FOR URIROX-2, SECOND PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL OF RELOXALIASE FOR ENTERIC HYPEROXALURIA

* ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS - PLANS TO SUBMIT A PROTOCOL AMENDMENT AND ASSOCIATED STUDY DOCUMENTS FOR REVISED TRIAL DESIGN IN Q1 OF 2020 FOR URIROX-2

* ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INTERIM ANALYSIS IS PROJECTED FOR Q3 OF 2021 FOR URIROX-2