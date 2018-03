BRIEF-Allena Pharmaceuticals Reports Qtrly Net Loss Per Share Attributable To Common Stockholders $0.48

March 27 (Reuters) - Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* ‍QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $0.48

* ALLENA PHARMA- EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $94.5 MILLION