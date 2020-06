June 26 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ALLERGAN, AN ABBVIE COMPANY, AND MOLECULAR PARTNERS RECEIVE COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM FDA ON BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR ABICIPAR PEGOL

* RATE OF INTRAOCULAR INFLAMMATION OBSERVED FOLLOWING ADMINISTRATION OF ABICIPAR PEGOL 2MG/0.05 ML RESULTS IN UNFAVORABLE BENEFIT-RISK RATIO

* ABBVIE PLANS TO MEET WITH FDA TO DISCUSS THEIR COMMENTS AND DETERMINE NEXT STEPS