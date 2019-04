April 2 (Reuters) - Allergan plc:

* ALLERGAN AND MOLECULAR PARTNERS ANNOUNCE TOPLINE SAFETY RESULTS FROM MAPLE STUDY OF ABICIPAR PEGOL

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS AG - ABICIPAR BLA SUBMISSION TO FDA PLANNED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019

* MOLECULAR PARTNERS - MAPLE STUDY USED A MODIFIED MANUFACTURING PROCESS AND DEMONSTRATED DECREASED INTRAOCULAR INFLAMMATION